Giant Food associates joined representatives from the Food Bank of Delaware to celebrate Giant’s donation of 1,000 turkeys to the Food Bank for the holiday season.

The donation was part of Giant’s contributions to five area Feeding America food banks for a total of 6,000 turkeys to help alleviate hunger across the Mid-Atlantic region.

The Capital Area Food Bank, Maryland Food Bank, Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank and Blue Ridge Area Food Bank also each received at least 1,000 turkeys. This annual donation is part of Giant’s overall commitment to supporting local food banks and pantries.

The turkey donation is in connection to the Giant Food’s Hunger Box Drive which runs from Oct. 11 to Thanksgiving Day. During the Hunger Box Drive, Giant customers can buy a Hunger Box at checkout for $10 and it will be donated to the local Feeding America food bank.

For more, visit giantfood.com or fbd.org.