A family of four has been left without their home following a fire in Pike Creek this weekend.

According to the Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal, it's been determined that the fire on Sunday, Nov. 10, in the Pike Creek section of Wilmington Delaware was accidental.

According to a press release, the blaze, reported shortly after 8:00 p.m., occurred in the 100 block of Monet Circle in Limestone Hills West.

The Mill Creek Fire Company arrived on the scene with flames engulfing the townhouse, the release states. State fire investigators were called to the scene to determine the fire’s origin and cause.

Investigators say the fire began on the first floor in the living room. Items burning in the fireplace escaped and ignited wood framing on the first floor.

Heavy fire damage was estimated at $250,000 total including exposure damage to the unit next door, the release states.

One person at the scene was medically evaluated and released without transport to a hospital. There were no other reported injuries. The fire displaced a family of four.