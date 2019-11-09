37-year-old Chad W. Mitchell and 31-year-old Justin Teegarden arrested

Delaware State Police arrested two Millsboro men in connection with landscaping equipment thefts.



Beginning in late September 2019 and continuing through the first three weeks of October, troopers investigated multiple thefts of landscaping equipment in the Millsboro area. The incidents took place on Radish, Doc Frame and Tuscany Roads in Millsboro, as well as one on Deep Branch Road in Georgetown.

Through various investigative measures and leads, troopers developed 37-year-old Chad W. Mitchell and 31-year-old Justin Teegarden as suspects.

Teegarden was taken into custody without incident on Oct. 17 during a traffic stop and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on drug charges. Through further investigation, additional evidence was obtained positively linking Teegarden to the thefts.

Mitchell was taken into custody on Nov. 4 at the Peebles department store in Seaford during a shoplifting incident. Once he was in custody, detectives obtained additional evidence linking him to the theft incidents, as well.

Mitchell was charged with third-degree burglary, two counts of criminal trespassing, two counts of criminal mischief, attempt to sell stolen property, four counts of selling stolen property, four counts of misdemeanor theft, five counts of third-degree conspiracy, two counts of second-degree conspiracy, two counts of shoplifting and felony theft. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in lieu of $24,500 secured bail.

Teegarden was charged with criminal trespassing, criminal mischief, two counts of misdemeanor theft, third-degree conspiracy, second-degree conspiracy and felony theft. He was already being held on Sussex Correctional Institution.

Anyone who believes they may have further information regarding these or similar incidents is asked to contact Detective D. Yencer at Troop 4 by calling 302-752-3900. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.