The Delaware Department of Transportation announced the closure of South Little Creek Road between Horsepond Road and Route 9, Dover, from 7 a.m. Nov. 18 to 3 p.m. Nov. 22, for the removal and replacement of a crossroad pipe.

Westbound traffic will head north on Route 9, west on North Little Road, south on Fox Road and return to South Little Creek Road. Eastbound traffic will travel north on Fox Road, east on North Little Road, south on Route 9 and return to South Little Creek Road.

Detour signage will be posted.