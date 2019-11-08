The Delaware Department of Transportation announced lane closures at Interstate 95 southbound at Route 141 interchange, Newport, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly, Nov. 12-14.

One lane will be closed at 8 p.m.; two lanes closed at 9 p.m.; and three lanes will be closed at 10 p.m. each night on I-95 southbound. At all times, two lanes will remain open to traffic.

These nighttime lane closures are necessary to remove the asbestos pipe attached to the bridge on Route 141 in preparation for the bridge demolition. The precise timing of the work is subject to change due to weather or other factors.

Motorists should be aware that construction personnel and equipment will be operating in close proximity to the travel lanes and anticipate lane shifts.

Variable message boards will be posted to provide advance notification to motorists of the upcoming lane closures.