Bassist Jeremy Lenzo talks current state of emo, emo rap and more.

A sold-out Philly audience will rock out to a mix of popular emo songs covered by Mayday Parade, along with MP's own originals, on their "Forever Emo Tour." The band's next stop is tonight at the Theatre of Living Arts.

Mayday Parade's Jeremy Lenzo (bass/vocals) dished on some of the emo covers in their catalog, how idea of "Forever Emo" came about, and more.

How would you describe the emo scene today?

I think the “emo” scene today is just as prevalent as it was in the past; and I want to emphasize “emo” because it’s a pretty loose term. I think any bands with emotional subject matter and expressive lyrics could be labeled emo by definition; and just like country music 30 years ago is not the country music you hear now, I think the same can be said for emo music today. Emo isn’t necessarily a defined genre with set-in-stone borders. The music that falls into this category has changed over the years and will continue to change.

What sparked the idea for "Forever Emo?"

We do a lot of emo night DJ cover sets, and we always have a lot of fun playing those songs we grew up with, so we thought why not take this idea of emo night, and just play the songs live? For us, it’s been fun getting to learn these songs as a band, and we hope the people that come to these shows can have a lot of fun singing along with us.

What are some of the emo covers the band selected for this tour?

Well, from doing DJ sets we have learned what songs always get a great reaction, songs like “I’m Not Okay (I Promise)” by My Chemical Romance, or “Cute Without the E” by Taking Back Sunday. I don’t want to give away the whole set list, but there’s a good amount of songs in there.

What are your thoughts on the rise of emo rap? Are there any emo rappers you think would make a good fit to tour and/or work with?

I personally haven’t listened to a lot of emo rap, not because I’m avoiding it, I just haven’t come across it. If there happens to be an artist I come across that I think would be great for the tour, we would offer them the spot, no matter what genre the music is.