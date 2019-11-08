The Delaware Barristers Association recently honored Tony Allen, Delaware State University provost and vice president of Academic Affairs, with its Excellence in Education Award.

Presented Nov. 1 during its annual Louis L. Redding Benefit and Awards Gala at the Wilmington Country Club, the association presented Allen with the award “in recognition of a dynamic leader whose leadership and outstanding contributions to the field of education has demonstrated a true social commitment to social justice and equality for all.”

Allen has been DSU provost since summer 2017. With the approaching retirement of current university President Wilma Mishoe, the university’s board of trustees selected Allen to be the 12th president in the history of the institution on Jan. 1, 2020.

The Delaware Barrister Association is a nonprofit organization and a local affiliate of the National Bar Association. It exists to promote professional and social interaction among the members of the Delaware legal community, to uphold and extend the principles of justice in every phase of American life and to determine and communicate the official position of the organization on various issues.