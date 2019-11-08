Debbie’s Fund recently donated to First State Animal Center and Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals as a platinum-level sponsor of FSAC’s “An Evening for the Animals” fundraiser, set for Nov. 16 at the Modern Maturity Center, 1121 Forrest Ave., Dover.

FSAC/SPCA holds a wellness clinic at the Camden shelter on Wednesdays. Rabies shots and other services are available for dogs and cats at modest cost. For more, call 943-6032.

Debra L. Sipple Memorial Inc. — Debbie's Fund — is a Milford-based charity that has supported Delaware animal caregivers since 2004. For more, visit dlsm.org.