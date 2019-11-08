Ceremony at museum near Dover Air Force Base Monday, Nov. 11 at 10:50 a.m. Museum is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

The Air Mobility Command Museum at Dover Air Force Base is hosting a Veterans Day ceremony Monday, Nov. 11 at 10:50 a.m., open to the public, at the museum, 1301 Heritage Road, accessible from Route 9.

The museum opens Nov. 11 at 9 a.m.

During the ceremony at 10:50 a.m., a brief film will be shown, followed by opening remarks, posting of the colors by Dover AFB Honor Guard, special guest speaker Col. Joel Safranek, Commander 436 Airlift Wing, and music by the Milford Community Band.

The C-5 and C-141 aircraft will be open for viewing until 3 p.m.

The museum will close at 4 p.m.

The staff invites the community to the ceremony to learn more about America's military and to thank veterans for their service.

Regular hours at the museum are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday.

There is no fee or tickets required for admission or parking.

ORIGIN OF VETERANS DAY

World War I, known as "The Great War" or "The War to End All Wars", officially ended on June 28, 1919 with the signing of the Treaty of Versailles, signed in the Palace of Versailles, France. Hostilities actually ceased seven months earlier on Nov 1918, on the 11th hour of the 11th day. This moment in time marked the cessations of the most destructive, costly, and far-reaching war in human history.

To of those who died and served with gratitude for victory commemorate this occasion, President Wilson declared Nov. 11, 1919 as Armistice Day with the following words: "To us in America the reflections of Armistice Day will be filled with solemn pride in the heroism and freedom which it has help maintain."

In 1938, Armistice Day became a national holiday and in 1954 the 83rd Congress, at the urging of Veteran groups, changed the word 'Armistice' to 'Veterans'. President Dwight D. Eisenhower issued the first Veterans Day Proclamation: "In order to insure proper and wide spread observation of this anniversary, all Veteran's organizations and all citizenry will wish to join hands in the common purpose."