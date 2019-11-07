Sugar Factory American Brasserie eatery and confectionary shop will open its newest location in spring 2020 at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino.

The new location — the brand’s 27th worldwide — will replace the current Garden Café and Gazebo Bar and will feature more than 5,000 square-feet, including a full-service café and confectionary shop, retail shop and full-service bar.

“We have partnered with Sugar Factory in the past at another one of our properties in Mississippi and have seen great results there,” said George Papanier, president and chief executive officer of Twin River Worldwide Holdings, ownership group of Dover Downs. “We are thrilled to add a Sugar Factory Dover to our already extensive list of offerings, including world-class table games, slots, a sportsbook and two other new restaurants that we recently opened.”

For more, visit sugarfactory.com.