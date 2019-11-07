“MJ Live,” the No. 1 Michael Jackson tribute concert in the world, will take the stage at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino’s Rollins Center, 1131 N. Dupont Highway, on March 6, 2020.

Ticket prices range from $25-$60.

Santana Jackson and Jalles Franca will appear as Jackson. Franca bills himself as “MJ The Legend” and has performed for audiences at private and corporate events, festivals and tribute shows throughout Las Vegas, Hollywood, Dubai and beyond.

Featuring the biggest hits from “The King of Pop” including “Bad,” “Billie Jean,” “Beat It,” “Dangerous,” “Smooth Criminal,” “Black & White” and “I Want You Back.”

Tickets are $25 to $60, available at bit.ly/2BOLjJv.

For more, visit doverdowns.com.