The women of Kent County are encouraged to join the Dover Century Club for a morning of Bunco from 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 14 at its clubhouse, 40 The Green, Dover.

The cost is $10 per person and refreshments will be served. Cash prizes will be awarded for the most wins, most buncos, most losses and last bunco.

Bunco is a fun, easy-to-play game, and a way to meet new people. Bunco parties are organized by the Club’s Ways and Means Committee and are held on the second Thursday of each month. Proceeds benefit the club's community improvement projects.

Women interested in volunteer service and making new friendships are invited to Bunco and asked to RSVP to 674-3775 and leave a message.