The Dover Century Club donated to Shepherd Place, a family shelter in Dover that provides housing, food and other basic needs at no cost to those who need assistance.

Members donated more than 100 items of women’s toiletries, hair care products and accessories, socks, gently-used clothing and purses in support of the club's Domestic Violence and Prevention Awareness program.

Women interested in volunteer service and making new friendships are encouraged to call 674-3775 and leave a message.