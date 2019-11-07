Delaware fourth-graders will showcase their knowledge of the U.S. Constitution and Delaware’s role in the founding of the nation in a series of creative displays on view Nov. 13 to Dec. 12 at Legislative Hall, 411 Legislative Ave., Dover.

The home of Delaware’s General Assembly, Legislative Hall is open to the public from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Admission is free, but visitors must pass through a security checkpoint at the entrance to the building.

Delaware Day commemorates the anniversary of Delaware becoming the first state to ratify the U.S. Constitution on Dec. 7, 1787. Six months later, on June 21, 1788, New Hampshire became the ninth state to ratify the document thereby providing the two-thirds majority of the states needed to establish the Constitution as the law of the land.

Sponsored annually by Delaware’s secretary of state, the Delaware Day Fourth Grade Competition encourages students to study the Constitution and to discover Delaware’s role in its writing and ratification. Students’ observations are presented in a panel-display format that incorporates prose, artwork, songs and political cartoons. Each display is reviewed for historical accuracy, spelling, creativity and artistic merit.

A ceremony honoring the 2019 participants in the competition will be held at 10 a.m. Dec. 7 at the Delaware Public Archives, 121 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Dover. Admission is free.

The 2019 Delaware Day Fourth Grade Competition was planned and organized by the Delaware Department of State’s Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs, in cooperation with representatives of Delaware Public Archives and the Division of the Arts. Several Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs employees served as judges for the history competition while employees of the Division of the Arts judged the entries on their artistic merits.

For more on the competition, call 608-5328. For more on visiting Legislative Hall, call 744-4114.