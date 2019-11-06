Renowned Delaware wildlife photographer and National Geographic alumnus Kevin Fleming has been indicted on federal tax evasion charges.

The U.S. Department of Justice alleges that Bruce Kevin Fleming, of Lewes, did not file tax returns for income generated by operating Kevin Fleming Inc. He is charged with five counts of tax evasion between 2012 and 2016. The indictment alleges that Fleming avoided paying taxes by diverting corporate funds to pay his personal expenses.

The indictment further charges that from on or about March 31, 2016, and through September 30, 2017, Fleming conducted business through a photo gallery in Lewes. During that time, he allegedly deducted taxes from the wages of his employees but failed to turn over a total of $22,584 in deductions to the Internal Revenue Service.

Each offense is punishable by a maximum penalty of five years incarceration, a $250,000 fine and restitution for unpaid taxes.