The Rehoboth Beach Writers Guild, in partnership with Browseabout Books, will host a special reading and conversation with Karen Dukess, author of the debut novel “The Last Book Party,” from 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 15 in the upstairs room of Nicola’s Pizza, 71 Rehoboth Ave., Rehoboth Beach.

The reading/conversation will start at 6 p.m., and doors will open at 5 p.m. for those who wish to order food and drinks and socialize beforehand. The event is free and open to the public, but registration is required.

“The Last Book Party,” described as a coming-of-age story set in the world of the New York literary scene in the 1980s — a world which extends to Cape Cod and the home of a legendary, fictional, writer for The New Yorker — is, according to Kirkus Reviews, “a bibliophile’s delight, with plenty of title-dropping and humorous digs at the publishing scene of the 1980s.” Copies of the book will be sold at the event and Dukess will be available to sign them.

For registration and more, visit rehobothbeachwritersguild.com or browseaboutbooks.com.