Bayhealth announced Nov. 4 that Bayhealth Hospital, Sussex Campus was redesignated as a Baby-Friendly birth facility.

Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus received its Baby-Friendly designation earlier in 2019.

The international award is given by Baby-Friendly USA Inc., as part of a global program sponsored by the World Health Organization and the United Nations Children’s Fund called the Baby-Friendly Hospital Initiative. The initiative encourages and recognizes hospitals and birthing centers that offer an optimal level of care for breastfeeding mothers and their babies. More specifically, the award is presented to birth facilities that offer breastfeeding mothers the information, confidence and skills needed to successfully initiate and continue breastfeeding their babies.

“The Baby-Friendly Hospital Initiative also includes access to education on all methods of effective, safe feeding for infants based on individualized circumstances and choices,” said Bayhealth Lactation Services Program Coordinator Gail Smith.

The Baby-Friendly designation is given after a rigorous on-site survey is completed. The award is maintained by continuing to practice what are known as the 10 Steps to Successful Breastfeeding, as demonstrated by quality processes.

“I am very proud of the staff at the Sussex Campus who persevere to uphold the requirements of the Baby-Friendly program, not for the accolade of the award, but because helping mothers to be successful with breastfeeding is what is best for the baby and provides the mothers with a healthy start to a beautiful relationship with their infant,” said Bayhealth Senior Director of Women’s and Children’s Services Cheryl Hewlett.

For more, visit babyfriendlyusa.org and bayhealth.org.