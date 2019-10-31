But no game Friday night

The Milford High School football team will not play this Friday, but the homecoming parade and ceremony will go on as planned.

Milford was originally scheduled to play Polytech this week, but Polytech junior Collin Jaksch suffered a severe head injury during a game against Dover High on Oct. 18. He has since had surgery and been released from the hospital. Polytech has forfeited the final two games of the season to Milford and Smyrna. In a press release, the school said varsity head coach Robert Mason made the decision due to a shortage of available players and concerns for the athletes' safety.

The homecoming parade will begin at the old Milford Middle School, on Lakeview Avenue, at 5 p.m. on Friday.

The Milford High School band will perform their halftime show at 6:30 p.m. at Briggs Stadium, followed by homecoming court introductions and the crowing of king and queen.

The homecoming dance will take place as scheduled, at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2.