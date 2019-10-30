The Delaware State Police are conducting a death investigation after a body was discovered Tuesday afternoon in a ditch on Vernon Road.

The Delaware State Police are conducting a death investigation after a body was discovered in a ditch near Harrington.

On Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 3 p.m., troopers were dispatched to a farm in the 8000 block of Vernon Road for a report of a body discovered in a ditch. Upon arrival, troopers found the body of an adult. They didn't release whether it was a man or woman.

The body was turned over to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science. An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

The person's identity is unknown, police said Tuesday night.

The investigation is in its early stages. More information will be released as it becomes available.

Police are asking anyone with information about this case to call Detective Grassi at 302-365-8441 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, or submit information online at http://delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.