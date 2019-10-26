73-year-old suffers serious burns

The Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating a mobile home fire in the Woods Edge community, in the Angola area of Lewes.

The blaze, reported around 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25, occurred in the 33000 block of Matthew Circle. First arriving fire crews found the home fully involved. A 73-year-old male suffered serious burns and was flown to Christiana Hospital. There were no other injuries.

Crews from Rehoboth, Lewes, and Indian River worked together to extinguish the fire.

Deputy fire marshals were called into the scene and are investigating the fire’s origin and cause. Heavy fire damage is estimated at $25,000.