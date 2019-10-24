County police have made an arrest in a Pike Creek neighborhood burglary.

On Saturday, Oct. 19th, county patrol officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the 1900 block of East Zebenko Dr. in the community of Woodmill Village, Pike Creek, for a Burglary investigation.

When the officers arrived on the scene, they determined that the suspect had already fled.

Police said the victim reported to the officers that they were awakened at around 5:15 a.m. to what sounded like stomping.

Police said when they viewed the surveillance footage, they observed a white male carrying bolt cutters at the rear sliding glass door.

During the investigation, the officers then observed damage to a lock in the rear of the property.

According to police, the officers were then approached by another homeowner who happened to live next door, and he stated that when they woke up this morning, they saw that the screen door to their porch had been cut and someone had been inside their porch.

Detectives assumed the investigation and on Tuesday, (Oct 22) they were able to obtain sufficient evidence to create a search warrant for the residence of 39-year-old David L. Lance, police said.

Lance was taken into custody and charged with two counts of felony attempted Burglary second degree, and two counts of misdemeanor criminal mischief.

Lance was arraigned by New Castle County Court of Common Pleas and held in lieu of $21,000 cash bail.