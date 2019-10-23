The school district will mark its anniversary at this year's I Love Lake Forest Day Oct. 26.

In Felton, the Spartans rule. While Lake Forest School District’s warrior mascot wasn’t introduced until 2006, the district will ring in its 50th anniversary at I Love Lake Forest Day Saturday, Oct. 26.

Over that time, the district has grown their graduating class six times over; altered their school colors from Carolina blue and yellow to Carolina blue, white and navy; built new school buildings; and adopted their motto “Your Best Choice.”

To mark all the changes, Lake Forest will host celebrations and activities throughout the school year.

The free community celebration, I Love Lake Forest Day, has drawn in as many as 2,000 people in the past. It will be an opportunity to highlight the historic year as the district expects another big crowd, said coordinator Jessica Piccolo.

Pool honors swim coach

One draw? The dedication of the high school pool to a beloved swim coach.

Dennis A. Davis started as a physical education teacher and swim coach at Lake Forest High School in 1983. He was the Lake Forest aquatics director and coached the community swim team, a program he opened up to people beyond the district and grew to more than 100 swimmers.

He was known for working with senior citizens, youth organizations, Special Olympics and even the Delaware State Police scuba teams.

After Davis died July 27, 2018, Sue Ellen Dennis and other community members presented a petition to the school board, requesting that the pool be named in his honor.

The school board unanimously voted to rename the pool area “Dennis A. Davis Aquatic Center” at their Aug. 22 meeting.

The ceremony will take place at 10:15 a.m. in the pool room at Lake Forest High School, 5407 Killens Pond Road in Felton.

What else is going on...

The free day is packed with activities and demonstrations between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Parents can see the art their kids have been making in school, kids can get a close-up experience with tractors, trailers and dump trucks and the FFA will have a petting zoo.

Other activities include a corn maze, bounce houses, arts and crafts, face painting, band and chorus performances and sports displays.

As many as 50 vendors and food trucks will be set up throughout the campus, including the Grotto Pizza truck, Chick fil A truck and Felton Ice Cream truck. The FFA will make pulled-pork sandwiches and other Lake Forest clubs will have bake sales.

“It will be a lot bigger this year because we’ve added a few more things,” Piccolo said.

I Love Lake Forest Day is entirely donation-run, and anyone interested in donating can contact Jessica Piccolo at 302-284-3020 x104 or email jessica.piccolo@lf.k12.de.us.