A young man from Clayton, 19, died in a single-car crash northwest of Dover, between Cheswold and Kenton, this morning, Wednesday, Oct. 23.

He was driving south on Brenford Road, Route 42, toward Mt. Friendship Road, Route 15, when he failed to negotiate a curve at 5:59 a.m., police said. He then ran off the road and struck a tree.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His name is being withheld as they notify next of kin.

The road was closed for three and a half hours while the crash was investigated and cleared.

The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating.