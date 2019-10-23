The Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs will sponsor 11 special programs at sites across the state during November.

Except where noted, all programs are free and open to the public.

On Veterans Day, Nov. 11, the Johnson Victrola Museum and The Old State House will be open 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; and the John Dickinson Plantation will be open 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The New Castle Court House Museum and the Zwaanendael Museum will be closed.

On Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 29, all museums of the State of Delaware — the John Dickinson Plantation, the Johnson Victrola Museum, the New Castle Court House Museum, The Old State House and the Zwaanendael Museum — will be closed. All will reopen Nov. 29.

— “Some Like Classical”: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 2, Johnson Victrola Museum, 375 S. New St., Dover. Guided tours examine some of Victor Records’ earliest recordings of classical music played on authentic Victor Talking Machines. First Saturday in the First State program. 739-3262.

— “18th Century Market Fair”: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 2, The Green, Dover. Programs explore an era when The Green served as the focal point of life in Dover as historical interpreters explore the goods, wares and political attitudes of the 1700s. The Old State House will offer special tours and 18th-century-style demonstrations. First Saturday in the First State event sponsored by the First State Heritage Park. Museum open 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. 744-5054.

— “Pocket to Petticoats” 2 p.m. Nov. 2, Zwaanendael Museum, 102 Kings Highway, Lewes. Presentation on Colonial clothing by Sharyn Murray, retired Zwaanendael Museum historical interpreter. Part one of the four-part lecture series, “Seams From the Past.” Held on the museum’s second floor, entry via staircase; no elevator. Free. Must register by Nov. 1 to 645-1148.

— Concert by Lori Citro: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 8, The Old State House, 25 The Green, Dover. Singer/songwriter/pianist presented in partnership with the Delaware Friends of Folk and the First State Heritage Park. 744-5054.

— “Veterans Walking Tours”: 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Nov. 9, Immanuel Episcopal Church, 100 Harmony St., New Castle. Brian Cannon, lead interpreter for the New Castle Court House Museum, will lead walking tours highlighting New Castle soldiers’ graves from the Revolutionary War through the Vietnam War, and relating little-known stories of these exceptional veterans. Free; to reserve space, call 323-4453.

— Demonstrations by the Thistledown Fiber Arts Guild: 1 to 3 p.m. Nov. 9, John Dickinson Plantation, 340 Kitts Hummock Road, Dover. Program explores spinning, weaving, knitting and other fabric arts. 739-3277.

— “A Stitch in History: Cross Stitch for Beginners”: 2 p.m. Nov. 9, Zwaanendael Museum. Workshop by Madeline Golden, Zwaanendael Museum historical interpreter. Part two of the four-part lecture series, “Seams From the Past.” Held on the museum’s second floor, entry via staircase; no elevator. Admission fee of $10 includes materials for visitors to create their own cross stitch. Must register by Nov. 2 to 645-1148.

— Bayberry candle workshops: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Nov. 16, John Dickinson Plantation. Programs examine bayberries and their use in creating bayberry candles. Presented in partnership with the St. Jones Reserve. Free; must register by Nov. 15 to 739-3277.

— Dutch-American Heritage Day: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 16, Zwaanendael Museum. Celebrate the anniversary of Nov. 16, 1776 when an American warship sailed into the harbor of the Dutch island of St. Eustatius in the West Indies and was greeted by a friendly salute, the first ever given by a foreign power to the flag of the newly-independent U.S.

— “A Stitch in History: Cross Stitch for Beginners and Intermediate”: 2 p.m. Nov. 16, Zwaanendael Museum. Workshop by Madeline Golden, Zwaanendael Museum historical interpreter. Part three of the four-part lecture series, “Seams From the Past.” Held on the museum’s second floor, entry via staircase; no elevator. Admission fee of $10 includes materials for visitors to create their own cross stitch. Must register by Nov. 9 to 645-1148.

— “History A-Dressed”: 2 p.m. Nov. 23, Zwaanendael Museum. A study of fashion and textiles from the Colonial era to the Victorian era by Abigail Davis, Zwaanendael Museum historical interpreter. Final segment of the four-part lecture series, “Seams From the Past.” Held on the museum’s second floor, entry via staircase; no elevator. Free. Must register by Nov. 22 to 645-1148.

For more, visit history.delaware.gov.