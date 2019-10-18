The Indian River School District will host a career fair for substitute employees from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 5 at the Indian River Educational Complex, 31 Hosier St., Selbyville.

The district is in need short- and long-term substitute teachers, substitute paraprofessionals and substitute custodians.

Fair attendees should bring their driver’s license, Social Security number, a voided check with routing number for direct deposit payments and college transcripts and/or verification of prior work experience. Staff will be on hand to assist attendees with the online application and other employee processing requirements. The online application is also available at irsd.net by clicking on the blue Employment Opportunities button on the homepage.

All applicants will be subject to criminal background and child protection registry checks.

Career fair attendees should use the main entrance of the building and sign in at the receptionist desk.

For more, call 436-1000 or email lori.y.hudson@irsd.k12.de.us.