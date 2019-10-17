The free community celebration took place at Dover High Oct. 12.

Super Senator Day, a day full of free activities and performances at Dover High School, kicked off Oct. 12 with the Rolling Thunder drumline and the Air Force Junior ROTC color guard.

Community organizations, local businesses and schools in the district set up tables in the high school gym.

This year’s theme was “Soaring into the Future,” and Hartly Elementary won the Super Senator Spirit School Table Award with their Mary Poppins display. Elementary Curriculum and Data won the District Table Super Senator Spirit Award, and Razor Steel Robotics won the Community Partner Super Senator Day Spirit Award.

Activities outside took advantage of the sunny weather, including displays from Delaware Department of Transportation, the Department of Alcohol and Tobacco Enforcement, the Dover Fire and Police Departments, the National Guard, Police Athletics League and St. Francis EMS.

The Delaware State Police helicopter flew in, and families could look inside and learn. The Dover Police K-9 Unit gave a demonstration midday.

Barnhill Preserve brought a porcupine, tortoise and baby kangaroo.

Community members enjoyed a free lunch in the Dover High cafeteria and at Capital’s food truck outside.

Several school groups performed in the high school theater throughout the day.

This was Capital School District’s fourth year celebrating Super Senator Day.