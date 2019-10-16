Maureen Snowden can finally let herself off the hook.

Five years ago, she was taking care of her son Zak’s Russian Blue cat, named Jericho Blue, when the cat escaped.

“Zak was really mad at me. He’s like ‘You lost my cat.’ I felt terrible,” Snowden told Tampa TV station WFTS. “It was the first pet he ever picked out that belonged just to him. It was his pet.”

Thankfully, a couple of weeks ago, an unnamed woman found Jericho Blue wandering around Bee Ridge Road in Sarasota, Florida, where he was ultimately turned over to a rescue facility.

He ended up in the care of Lost Pet Services where a local veterinarian discovered that he’d been microchipped. This eventually led to his reunion with his long-lost family.

When Snowden was contacted about her missing four-legged friend, she couldn’t believe her good fortune.

“I didn’t answer any of the calls because I thought somebody was doing a terrible prank or something. Zak called me and he was all excited saying, ‘Mom, they found Jericho.’ I’m like, 'Honey, it’s a scam or something.' There’s no way he’s alive. I didn’t believe it,” said Snowden.

For now, Jericho Blue is living it up in the comfort of Hagan’s Pet Resort in Sarasota until a family member comes to pick him up and take him back home to Ohio next week.

