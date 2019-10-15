Dover police investigating a robbery in The Overlook neighborhood Sunday, Oct. 13.

Robbery in Dover neighborhood under investigation

An unknown suspect threatened a 62-year-old victim with a knife and stole a money order from his pocket while the victim was walking in the neighborhood at Overlook Place, police said.

The victim reported the robbery at 3:03 p.m. Oct. 13. The suspect was waiting behind him in line when he bought the money order at 7-Eleven, North Dupont Highway and Lepore Drive, he told police.

He gave the suspect a cigarette in the 7-Eleven parking lot and continued to walk home in the 100 block of Overlook Place. The suspect then grabbed him from behind, threatened him with a knife, stole his money order and fled in a white Audi, he told police.

The suspect was described by the victim as a black male with facial hair, mid to late 40s, 6 feet, 2 inches tall and 240 pounds.

Anyone with information can call Dover police at 736-7130.

Threatening people with knives at Royal Farms

A man from Dover pulled out two folding knives and chased employees and customers into a Royal Farms, 293 Saulsbury Road, at 6:58 p.m. Oct. 11, police said.

Steve Lawrence, 41, was arrested after a brief foot chase. Police believe he was under the influence of synthetic marijuana.

No one was injured, police reported.

Lawrence was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $44,360 secured bond for two counts of possession of a deadly weapon by a person prohibited, two counts of possession of a deadly weapon during commission of a felony, two counts of aggravated menacing, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and public intoxication.

Home burglary on Moriarty Street

An unknown suspect broke into a home on Moriarty Street and stole a laptop and a backpack Oct. 11, police said.

The suspect forced the backdoor and then fled between 7:15 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Anyone with information can call Dover police at 736-7130.

Woman arrested for DUI after crashing car in woods

Police arrested a woman Oct. 9 after she crashed her car in the woods in Felton, police said.

Mary A. Williams, 53, of Magnolia, was driving recklessly at a high speed when she failed to make a turn in the area of Indian Point Road and Andrew’s Lake Road, police said.

Troopers arrived at the scene at 11:05 a.m., and they reported smelling alcohol on Williams. A computer inquiry revealed that she did not have a valid driver’s license.

She was not hurt, but a 59-year-old passenger from Magnolia was transported to Bayhealth Kent General Hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Williams was transported to Troop 3 and charged with vehicular assault first degree driving under the influence, reckless driving, driving a vehicle under the influence of a combination of alcohol and any drug, driving without a valid license, failed to remain within a single lane, failure to have insurance identification in possession and driving vehicle at unreasonable or imprudent speed.

She was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and committed to the Delores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on $4,502 secured bond.

Police charge Dover man with rape

Dover police arrested Robert Blair, 55, for rape fourth degree Oct. 9.

Detectives were notified in January that Blair was having a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old girl. This relationship allegedly took place between November 2018 and January 2019, police said.

Police later learned that the victim was pregnant. Blair admitted to the sexual relationship with the victim and that the child was possibly his Oct. 9, police said.

Blair was charged with a single count of rape fourth degree and released, promising to appear in court for all upcoming proceedings, police said.

Attempted robbery at Court Street Liquors

An unknown suspect attempted to rob Court Street Liquors, 460 South Dupont Highway, Dover, the night of Oct. 9, police said.

The male suspect entered the store with a silver revolver and demanded money at 7:46 p.m.

When the employee refused, the suspect fled on foot toward Capital Green.

The suspect was described as a black male, wearing a black Adidas jacket, black pants and a black face mask.

Anyone with information can call Dover police at 736-7130.