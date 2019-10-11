Second Rehoboth Bay board-sport incident in a week

A windsurfer that went missing on Rehoboth Bay on Thursday was found uninjured Friday morning.

Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control Fish & Wildlife Natural Resources Police responded to a report from Dewey Beach police of an overdue windsurfer on the evening of Thursday, Oct. 10. The windsurfer had reportedly embarked from Towers Road bayside in Dewey and never returned.

The Dewey Beach Police Department, Delaware State Police, Delaware State Police Aviation, USCG Station Indian River and USCG Aviation all assisted Fish & Wildlife Natural Resources Police in the search.

The missing man was found at 7:45 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 11, off of Bay City Mobile Home Park in Long Neck. The windsurfer, who had been wearing a life jacket, told police that the sail had disconnected from his board and could not be reset. His whistle, a required windsurfer safety measure, went unheard. He floated for about six hours before reaching shore at Bay City.

Just a week ago, on Oct. 4, a kiteboarder was found dead after being carried into deep waters in the same area.

Windsurfers (also known as sailboarders) and kiteboarders are reminded that they must have a life jacket and a sound-producing device, such as a whistle or horn, when underway.

Additional safety tips for board sports include:

Informing someone of your expected course and when you expect to return Not straying too far from shore Wearing a wetsuit to avoid hypothermia Looking out for and avoiding other vessels and their wakes Staying aware that your sail can block your view of other vessels