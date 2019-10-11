Selbyville’s Town Hall and Police Department hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Oct. 4 with the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce to celebrate the opening of their new building, at 1 W. Church St.

The facility that once housed a bank underwent extensive renovation by Bunting Construction. The office space provides both the Town Hall and Police Department a larger space and room for growth.

“With the growth we are experiencing, I think it was a good move. It is a beautiful building, and the people in here are really enjoying it,” said Mayor Clifton Murray. “I think it is a real good asset and a great move for the town of Selbyville.”

For more, visit selbyville.delaware.gov or call 436-8314.