A 61-year-old Frankford woman has died

The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal, single-vehicle crash in Gumboro.

The incident occurred around 4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10, as a 2008 Ford F150 was traveling eastbound on Daisey Road, approaching a moderate right curve. For unknown reasons, the driver failed to negotiate the curve, crossing over the center line, into the opposing travel lane and off the edge of the roadway before striking a tree.

The driver, a 61-year-old Frankford woman, was transported to Peninsula Regional Medical Center, where she succumbed to her injuries. Her name is being withheld, pending the notification of next of kin.

Daisey Road in the area of Sand Hill Lane was closed for approximately 3.5 hours while the crash was investigated and cleared.

The crash remains under investigation by the Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit.