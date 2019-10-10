The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal, single-vehicle crash in Bridgeville.

The incident occurred around 6:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 9, as a 2018 Dodge Caravan was traveling southbound on Sussex Highway (Route 13), north of Newton Road (Route 404). For unknown reasons, the driver crossed over the median and both northbound lanes of Route 13. It then left the road and struck a tree.

The driver, identified as 62-year-old Keith B. Kennedy, of Laurel, was properly restrained and transported to Nanticoke Memorial Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit.