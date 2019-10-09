The Dover Century Club will welcome the Downtown Dixieland Band to its meeting at 1 p.m. Oct. 16 at its clubhouse, 40 The Green, Dover.

An ensemble of the Milford Community Band, the Downtown Dixieland Band will perform Dixieland and ragtime music for club members. A hospitality tea will be held following the performance. The meeting will also include discussions of the club’s shoe collection event being held on Oct. 26 and its Market Fair Inn, offering soups, sandwiches and sweet treats at the First State Heritage Park’s 18th Century Market Fair on Nov. 2.

Club members are asked to bring new and gently worn shoes to the meeting that will be donated to Soles4Souls, a Nashville-based charity that will redistribute the shoes to people who need them.

Women interested in volunteer service and making new friendships are encouraged to attend the meeting and RSVP by leaving a message at 674-3775.