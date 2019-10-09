The Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce, Lord’s Landscaping and A Sweet Affair Events hosted Family Night Out activities, food and family fun Sept. 26 at at Lord’s Landscaping in Millville.

During the event, the chamber presented a $4,000 check to the art programs at John M. Clayton Elementary School, Lord Baltimore Elementary School, Phillip C. Showell Elementary School, Southern Delaware School of the Arts and Selbyville Middle School. The donation comes from the funds raised at the silent auction during the chamber’s Bethany Beach Boardwalk Arts Festival on Sept. 7, as well as an additional donation from Jayne’s Reliable of Dagsboro, sponsor of the auction. Each school received $800 to use for art supplies for the 2019-20 school year.

The Family Night Out event itself also served as a fundraiser. The event featured a community mural created by local artist John Donato. Local businesses sponsored the mural, with all funds raised going to the Ball 4 All Foundation. Through the mural and donations collected from more than 50 participating businesses and food vendors at the event, $10,000 was raised for the Ball 4 All Foundation.

“It was a wonderful evening being able to highlight the importance of both arts and athletics for children and the community as a whole,” said Lauren Weaver, executive director of the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce. “We had a great crowd out to enjoy the beautiful fall weather and the second season here in the Quiet Resorts.”

Guests took part in creating the mural, face painting, games and a dunk tank featuring Lord Baltimore Elementary’ s Principal Pamela Webb. See photos from the event at thequietresorts.com.

For more on The Ball 4 All Foundation, visit facebook.com/ball4allfoundation.

For more on the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce, visit thequietresorts.com or call 539-2100.