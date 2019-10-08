"I want to do what I can to put SC hockey back on the map."

How long have you been coaching? Why do you coach?

This is my sixth year as the head varsity coach. I’m coaching because I am a graduate of Sussex Central, where I played hockey for four years, and feel a deep level of commitment to my school and community. When I got hired as a clinical counselor at Sussex Central, I was so excited to take the opportunity to coach the game I love and give back to the program that taught me so much. When I started coaching six years ago, the SC hockey program did not resemble the program I had been a part of and was definitely at a low point. I want to do what I can to put SC hockey back on the map.

How has the season gone?

So far we are 4-4 [as of Oct. 7]. In my opinion, the best is still ahead of us as we are getting better and growing every game.

Which upcoming games are the toughest and why?

Almost all Henlopen Conference games are tough as we play in the best conference in the state. We have to play our best every game.

Who are some of your top players?

Macy Layfield is a junior and plays attack/midfield. She has a great game sense, is able to carry the ball and create plays, has great shots on goal and strong skills.

McKenna Boyle is a freshman and plays attack/midfield. She is a vocal leader on the field, has outstanding composure and skill, has strong shots on goal and is very instrumental in our offense

Both of our defensive backs, Skylar Webb and Aryanna Briddell, step up huge for us in the circle and have very strong clears and block tackles. We also get a lot of scoring power from senior Carly Collins, who was our leading scorer last year. We have a very strong goalie, in sophomore Kiana Kelley, who continues to grow and evolve as a player.

Which up-and-coming players do you expect will be big in the coming seasons?

Kameron Sockriter is a freshman defender/midfielder. She has lots of potential and is very hardworking.

Bayleigh Perdue is a sophomore. She has amazing speed and is a versatile player. She sees the field and steps up to make plays.