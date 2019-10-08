Car stolen from second block of Rehoboth Avenue

Rehoboth Beach Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying a man suspected of stealing a car.

The incident, a felony theft, occurred between 3 and 5 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, on the second block of Rehoboth Avenue. The stolen vehicle has since been recovered and the above image was obtained from surveillance video.

No further details are being released at this time to preserve the integrity of the investigation.

Anyone having contact with the suspect pictured is asked to immediately call 911. Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Detective Tyler Whitman at (302) 524-1391, or submit a tip through Delaware Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-847-3333 or online at http://delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.