The Delaware Department of Transportation is seeking public input for the proposed roadway improvement alternatives along Route 1/Coastal Highway in the area of Cave Neck Road in Sussex County.

The Delaware Department of Transportation is seeking public input for the proposed roadway improvement alternatives along Route 1/Coastal Highway in the area of Cave Neck Road in Sussex County. This project is in concept development.

A public workshop will be held from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Lewes Fire Station No. 2, 32198 Janice Road.

The purpose of this project is to maintain capacity of the Route 1 Corridor and improve safety at the unsignalized intersection of Route 1 and Cave Neck Road while improving mobility and access for local traffic. Attendees will have the opportunity to review display maps with the proposed alternatives and provide comments. Project team members will also be in attendance to answer questions.

Comment forms will be provided at the Public Workshop. Comments may also be submitted via the DelDOT's website, deldot.gov, or written comments may be sent to DelDOT Community Relations, ATTN: Calvin Esham, P.O. Box 778, Dover, DE 19903. The comment deadline is Nov. 15.

This location is accessible to persons having disabilities. Any person having special needs or requiring special aid, such as an interpreter for the hearing impaired, is requested to contact DelDOT by phone at 800-652-5600 or by mail to DelDOT Community Relations, P.O. Box 778, Dover, DE 19903, one week in advance.