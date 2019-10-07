Delaware State Police are investigating a serious crash that occurred at the intersection DuPont and Town Center Boulevards in Millsboro.

The incident occurred the evening of Saturday, Oct. 5. The initial police investigation has determined that a 2013 Chevy Silverado, being operated by a 59-year-old Selbyville man, was stopped at a red light in the left turn lane of northbound DuPont Boulevard, at the intersection with Town Center Boulevard. A 2004 Volkswagen Jetta, being operated by a 51-year-old Georgetown woman, was traveling in the southbound right lane of DuPont Boulevard, approaching the same intersection.

The traffic signal changed to a green turn arrow for the Chevy and it proceeded through the intersection. The Jetta failed to stop at the red light and struck the Chevy.

The driver of the Chevy, who was properly restrained, was not injured.

The driver of the Jetta, who was properly restrained, was transported to Nanticoke Memorial Hospital with minor injuries. She was cited for failure to stop at a red light, driving without a valid license and failure to have registration card in possession.

A four-year-old rear-seat passenger in the Jetta, who was properly restrained in a booster seat, sustained serious injuries and was transported to A.I. DuPont Hospital for Children.

An adult male front-seat passenger in the Jetta, who was properly restrained, was uninjured.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Trooper K. Campbell, at Troop 4, by calling 302-856-5850.