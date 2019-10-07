Hartly is independent and confident

An independent cat has spent far too much time in the shelter.

Three-year-old Hartly is a confident girl who likes playing with crinkle toys and laser pointers. She likes affection, but on her terms. Hartly insists on being queen of the castle as the only cat in the house.

Since Hartly is so particular, she's had trouble finding a home. She's been in the shelter over 200 days and would love to find someone who will love her for who she is. Hartly is available for adoption at the Brandywine Valley SPCA in Georgetown.