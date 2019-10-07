The diabetes educators at Bayhealth facilitate a peer-led support group for people with diabetes at 6 p.m. the third Tuesday of every month.

The next meeting is Oct. 15.

The group provides a non-judgmental atmosphere where participants can gain management insight from others. Group meetings help persons with diabetes realize they are not alone and that help can be found through sharing of experiences.

The meetings are held at Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus. Feel free to bring a family member, friend or support person.

For more, visit bayhealth.org or call 744-6307.