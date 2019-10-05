28-year-olds Joshua Wright and Tevin Dorsey, both of Milford, arrested

Delaware State Police arrested two men on multiple drug offenses in Lincoln.

Around 2:20 p.m. on Friday, October 4, troopers were on pro-active patrol, in the area of North Old State and Johnson Roads, when they observed a maroon Hyundai SUV speeding. After initiating a traffic stop, troopers said they observed the right rear passenger door of the car open and saw an object thrown from the vehicle. The door closed again and the Hyundai continued on for a short distance before coming to a complete stop.

As the troopers approached the vehicle they immediately recognized 28-year-old Joshua Wright, of Milford, laying down across the back seat. Wright was wanted in connection with a shooting in Ellendale. He was taken into custody without incident.

According to police, an odor of marijuana was detected coming from the vehicle. The driver, 28-year-old Tevin Dorsey, of Milford, was removed from the vehicle and taken into custody without incident.

Troopers were able to recover the object that was allegedly thrown from the vehicle, which was a sock containing 47.7 grams of crack and powdered cocaine. A search of Wright produced $2,055 in cash. A search of the interior of the vehicle produced a plastic bag containing 421.9 grams of marijuana, along with assorted drug paraphernalia to include a scale and small plastic bags. Recovered from the trunk of the vehicle was a bin that contained 12 pounds of freshly harvested marijuana plants.

Both Wright and Dorsey were charged with possession of a controlled substance in a tier five quantity, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance tier four quantity, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance in a tier one quantity, tampering with physical evidence, three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree conspiracy. Dorsey was also charged with speeding.

In relation to the June 2019 Ellendale incident, Wright was also charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony,possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, riot, second-degree conspiracy and third-degree assault.

Wright was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $223,600 cash bail. Dorsey was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $135,601 cash bail.