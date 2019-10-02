As a result of the strategic plan conducted during the 2018-19 school year, Eric M. Anderson, head of school, spearheaded the construction of a new student service center for Sussex Academy.

The project was funded by the Sussex Academy Foundation.

The new space houses offices for the school’s academic counselor, school counselor and special education coordinator. There is also an office space for visiting counselors to meet with students. A new classroom space, adjacent to the office space, will be used for student counseling, college representative visits, workshops, visiting physical and occupational therapists, general meetings and testing; it may also be a resource as a reflective room for students. While the final stages of finishing the area with furnishings and paint are still in the works, the new student center serves as a welcoming flexible space that addresses the many needs of the student services staff and the students who visit there.

Debbie Fees, academic counselor, has been employed with Sussex Academy since 2008. Prior to becoming the full-time academic counselor in 2014, Fees was the Team Everest science teacher. Fees also serves as the IB co-coordinator.

Kathy Roberts, school counselor, joined the Sussex Academy Team for the 2019-20 school year. Roberts has a master’s degree in counselor education from University of Maryland Eastern Shoreand a bachelor’s degree in business education. She worked for more than 16 years in the Worcester County, Maryland Public Schools and most recently as a school counselor serving Pre-K-12 at Worcester Preparatory School in Berlin, Maryland.

Art Doakes, special education coordinator, also joined Sussex Academy team for the 2019-20 school year. Doakes has master’s degree in school leadership from Wilmington University and a Bachelor of Arts in behavioral science, summa cum laude. He served 15 years in the armed forces and has worked in Delaware Schools since 1997 as a counselor and special education teacher and coach. Most recently he served as a life skills teacher 9-12 at Laurel High School.

For more, call 856-3636 or email gina.derrickson@saas.k12.de.us.