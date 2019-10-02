Kent-Sussex Industries Inc. recognized Stephanie Gifuni, of Milford, as Staff Person of the Quarter.

Gifuni is a direct support professional at KSI and is responsible for providing services to adults with disabilities in KSI’s Life Enrichment program. Patience and kindness are qualities that staff and program participants appreciate from Gifuni, all while she balances a demanding work environment. She goes above and beyond to make sure people entrusted to her care are comfortable and safe. As Staff Person of the Quarter, Gifuni becomes eligible to be selected as Staff Person of the Year.

KSI is a not for profit agency providing vocational training, employment, supported employment, community integration, transportation, day habilitation, life enrichment and nutritional services to individuals with disabilities throughout Kent and Sussex counties.

For more, call 422-4014, ext. 3015, or email hollisa@ksiinc.org.