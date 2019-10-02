Members of the community are encouraged to join the Junior League of Wilmington for a community forum featuring Jennifer Weiss-Wolf, advocate and author of “Periods Gone Public: Taking a Stand for Menstrual Equity,” from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Delaware Art Museum, 2301 Kentmere Parkway, Wilmington.

Weiss-Wolf believes in equitable access to affordable, safe menstrual products for all. She has fought to make toxin-free, menstrual products accessible, and she challenges the stigma of menstruation, arguing that periods should not hold anyone back. Weiss-Wolf is an attorney and vice president for the Brennan Center for Justice and the cofounder of Period Equity, the only national law and policy organization dedicated to menstrual access, affordability, and safety.

Through its new initiative, Stand Up. Period., the JLW is raising awareness of period equity in the community, and working towards ensuring affordable access to period supplies. The JLW is committed to addressing the vital need through direct service and advocacy, and by building a coalition of individuals and organizations that can work collaboratively to eliminate period poverty in the state.

Admission is free, but a donation of pads or tampons is requested. RSVP at jlwilmington.eventbrite.com.

Organizations interested in partnering with the JLW on this initiative may contact Megan Cavanaugh, community impact committee chair, at meganlcav@gmail.com.