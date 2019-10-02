The Milton Arts Guild will host the inaugural ArtWalk from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 5 on the sidewalks, porches and gardens of Milton.

Watercolor, oil, pastels, fabric art, zendoodle, jewelry, iris paper folding, acrylic and mixed media will all be featured. Artists will paint, sell their work and engage with the public. A map of all locations will be available at the MAG gallery, 310 Walnut St., along with other locations around town.

Participating Artists are Jerry Strum, Sue Marano, Kathy Fessenbecker, Keith Warren, Sandee Duncan, Cathy Serwalt, Lynda Rae Gannon, Ginny Bareny, Anne Buck, Gladys Shaw, Karen Zemko, Sharon Hammesfahr, Gerilyn Gaskill and Andy Rollman.

A special MAG thermal tumbler — BPA free — will be for sale, $8 for one, two for $15, with free refills of cider at two locations, the MAG gallery and the Milton Historical Society, 210 Union St.

The MAG gallery will host a children's art program from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., led by Barbara Coffin. Participants will become members of the 2019 The Big Draw International Festival. Kids will create leaf prints and much more to celebrate the fall season.

The goal is to raise the recognition of MAG by promoting their talents, and to get the public excited about local art.​​​