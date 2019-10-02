The Atlantic Visual Artists announced their 2019 group exhibition will open with a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 2 at Nassau Valley Vineyards, 32165 Winery Way, Lewes.

Artists Carol Yost, Kaz Huston, Donna Sheppard, Sandee Duncan, Sally Reed, Sue Dutton, LuAnn Miller and Rita Poore display their watercolor, mixed media, and acrylic artwork.

This group of artists formed in 2015 to paint, share and celebrate living the artistic life, enjoying art and each other. Weekly, they put paint to paper and canvas, watch videos, engage in discussions and organize workshops with artists.

The opening reception is free and open to the public with complimentary refreshments, including Nassau Valley Wine. The exhibition will be on display through the end of October.

Nassau Valley Vineyards is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.

For more, visit facebook.com/atlanticvisualartists.