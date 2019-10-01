WILMAPCO's master plan meeting will allow the public to share thoughts on its progress with redevelopment and transportation improvements in the area.

The Wilmington Area Planning Council is having a Southern New Castle County Master Plan public meeting Monday, Oct. 7. Residents can learn about progress so far. The presentation will begin at 6 p.m. followed by group discussions.

Community members can share thoughts about the plan — a guide to development and transportation decisions for the area — and what they hope to see happen in southern New Castle County.

The master plan is expected to build on the work of previous plans, including the 2009 Infrastructure Master Plan and the 2003 Local Road Plan, according to WILMAPCO.

Materials from past meetings are online at http://www.wilmapco.org/snccmp.

WILMAPCO is the regional transportation planning agency for New Castle County and Cecil County, Maryland. The agency plans and coordinates transportation investments based on federal policy, local input and technical analysis. More info at http://www.wilmapco.org.

The meeting will be at the Volunteer Hose Company at 27 W. Green St. in Middletown from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

To attend, people can register at www.eventbrite.com/e/southern-new-castle-master-plan-public-workshop-107-tickets-73452565601.