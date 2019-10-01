The Central Delaware Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Oct. 1 for Keystone Funding, 519 S. Red Haven Lane, Dover.

Chamber members, ambassadors and staff members joined the team at Keystone Funding as they celebrated their new central Delaware location. In addition, the company was just named to Inc. 5000’s list of fastest growing companies, where they ranked in the top 25%.

Keystone Funding provides residential mortgages to consumers, and lending solutions to mortgage brokers. Keystone is proud to be the first mortgage company headquartered in Kent County that is direct with all residential mortgage programs — they are a direct endorsement lender with the Federal Housing Administration and U.S. Department of Agriculture and fully approved with the Department of Veterans Affairs to provide VA loans.

Keystone Funding employees are involved in community groups, coach children’s sports and perform a variety of other acts of community service.

For more, visit keystonefunding.com or call 508-6100.