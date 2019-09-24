Local Delaware waste hauler Trash Tech has partnered with Haul Away Removal, a local waste hauler servicing New Castle County.

This partnership will expand combined service areas and will continue to provide trash removal services to new and existing customers. This partnership will operate under the Trash Tech umbrella, from its existing Governor Lea Road facility in New Castle.

“Haul Away is a company that has always shared our same dedication to providing exceptional customer service,” said E. Thomas Harvey III, Trash Tech CEO. “We are fortunate to partner with Haul Away and look forward to the many possibilities our combined companies will offer.”

Haul Away Removal Inc. has operated in New Castle County for more than 20 years. Owners Pat Connor and Mike Connor are staying involved to help the newly combined business to continue to grow.

For more, call 832-8000 or visit trashtech.com.