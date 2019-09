The Delaware Department of Transportation announced the inspection of the bridge over Blackbird Creek on Route 1 northbound between Exit 119/U.S. 13/North Smyrna and Exit 136/Route 299, Blackbird, is set for 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sept. 26.

DelDOT’s contractor will inspect the bridge with the left lane closed on Route 1 northbound. Motorists should be aware that bridge personnel and equipment will be operating in close proximity to the travel lanes and anticipate lane shifts.